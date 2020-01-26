How we handle being hurt

The video shows a hand opening a door and the camera pans on a man and woman engaged in a sexual act. A voice, which appears to be that of the woman holding the camera, says the name of the woman in the bed and asks, ‘how could you do that to me’. The man in the bed asks the woman behind the camera how she got there, and she says she was called.

The woman in the video uses an expletive, hurriedly puts on her underwear and sits on the bed. Her expression ranges between mortified and terrified as she is berated by the woman holding the camera for betraying her trust and having a relationship with her partner. She appears to be very young.

This video had been making its way across social media last week.