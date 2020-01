A Mahdia youth is now charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm after police say he knocked three of a constable’s teeth out with one punch during a skirmish at a nightclub.

Shem Wilkie, 22, of 11 Miles, Mahdia professed his innocence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on January 11th, at 11 Miles, Mahdia, Wilkie inflicted grievous bodily harm on Mohammed Kadir, a Detective Constable.