Steep rise in oil reserve seen as upping pressure for revamping of Exxon deal

ExxonMobil yesterday said it has increased its estimated recoverable resource base in Guyana to more than eight billion barrels of oil-equivalent (BOE) and made a further oil find northeast of the producing Liza field.
The whopping eight billion BOE underlines the high stakes at the upcoming March 2 general elections and the challenge that the next administration will have in managing the sector.
The new BOE is roughly 33% above what had been declared as recently as December last year when Exxon made its 15th discovery at the Mako-1 well.