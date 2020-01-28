India sees great potential for cooperation on oil, other sectors – High Commissioner -says any initiative that contributes to further indebtedness cannot be part of `development diplomacy’

The petroleum sector is one of a number of areas that India sees huge potential for cooperation with Guyana.

Speaking at Sunday’s 70th anniversary celebration of India’s Republican status at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa listed a number areas for partnership and also set out the type of development relationship being sought with George-town.

In his remarks, Srinivasa said “Though business and trade is happening to a certain extent, we see huge potential in the economic side and the existing huge gap can be filled with more and more business activities by businessmen from both sides. The High Commission interacts regularly and closely with the Guyanese Government, Private Sector, Businesses, etc. and looks forward to further intensifying the level of these interactions. Huge potential exists in Guyana in manufacturing, power generation, small and medium enterprises, agriculture, agro/food processing, eco-tourism, renewable energy, and last but not least in the petroleum sector – both upstream and downstream sectors…”