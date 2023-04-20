India’s Foreign Minister set for pivotal visit

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is set to begin his official visit here tomorrow and high on the agenda, is the signing of an air services agreement which was initiated in 2016 under the APNU+AFC government.

The agreement is expected to ease the hassle in travelling between Guyana and India, High Commissioner Dr K J Srinivasa explained at a press conference yesterday at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre on Anira Street. He expanded by saying that there has been an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) but the agreement will encourage and promote air travel with airlines offering connections.

As they aim to strengthen bilateral partnerships, Jaishankar and his delegation will hold discussions in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, defence, health and pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, energy including renewables, human resource and capacity building, and Ayurveda and wellness.