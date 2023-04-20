AG’s Chambers says bar owners not doing enough to curb drunken driving

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs yesterday reminded the public, as well as bar owners and operators, of the provisions of the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Act 2022 which is aimed at the prevention of drinking and driving and similar types of misbehaviour.

The principal objectives of the Amendment Act, it explained, are to, among other things, create a mechanism for licence holders to be more accountable by imposing obligations that require them to play a more active role in the prevention of drinking and driving.