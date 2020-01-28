Trinidad & Tobago News

Rowley: Govt doing all to protect against Coronavirus

Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West, Dr Keith Rowley, MP, answers questions in the House of Representatives yesterday.
By

 (Trinidad Guardian) Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has giv­en the as­sur­ance that his Gov­ern­ment will do every­thing pos­si­ble to pro­tect T&T’s cit­i­zens from the dead­ly Coro­n­avirus.

The Coro­n­avirus was one of the is­sues that came up in the Prime Min­is­ter’s ques­tions yes­ter­day in the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives.

Op­po­si­tion mem­ber Lack­ram Bo­doe en­quired from Row­ley about the rapid spread of the Coro­n­avirus world­wide and whether the Gov­ern­ment has con­sid­ered the im­ple­men­ta­tion of trav­el re­stric­tions to T&T.

Row­ley said giv­en the fast sit­u­a­tion de­vel­op­ing in Asia and across the world, the Gov­ern­ment “is very alert and the Min­istry of Health is con­sid­er­ing and prepar­ing a note for the Cab­i­net on this mat­ter and the ap­pro­pri­ate de­ci­sion will be tak­en and at the ap­pro­pri­ate time and im­me­di­ate­ly the pop­u­la­tion will be in­formed.”

In a fol­low-up ques­tion, Bo­doe en­quired if there were any con­firmed cas­es of Coro­n­avirus in the coun­try, to which Row­ley replied “as far as the Gov­ern­ment is aware we are not in a po­si­tion to con­firm any such but the Min­is­ter of Health has point­ed out that the na­ture of the virus is such….that if you are not pre­sent­ing with a tem­per­a­ture to be iden­ti­fied…if you are asymp­to­matic… mean you do not show the symp­toms that is not a proof that you are not car­ry­ing the virus.”

Row­ley said the Gov­ern­ment was “in no po­si­tion to con­firm that we have. And I think that is a good po­si­tion to be in at this time.”

Bo­doe asked Row­ley if he can give the as­sur­ance that ad­e­quate re­sources will be pro­vid­ed for the con­tain­ment of the virus and its treat­ment for cit­i­zens if we are se­vere­ly af­fect­ed.

The PM said Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh has been con­stant­ly ad­dress­ing the pop­u­la­tion on this mat­ter.

He said the min­istry has been fol­low­ing the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion pro­to­cols one of which in­volved the screen­ing of for­eign­ers at the Pi­ar­co Air­port “to be ahead of the game. So we are proac­tive and we will be ex­treme­ly con­cerned and care­ful to do every­thing that is pos­si­ble to pro­tect the peo­ple of T&T.”

 