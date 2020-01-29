Fire damages part of GPHC Psychiatric Ward

Fire broke out at the Psychiatric Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) minutes after nine this morning.

All patients from the ward were evacuated to safety. Hospitable staff were able to initially fight the blaze with fire extinguishers.

The fire was said to have started on the ground floor of the ward. The ceiling was severely damaged along with one room. Another room was also damaged as a result of smoke and heat.

Divisional Officer for Operations for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Gregory Wickham told Stabroek News that they received a report of the fire at 9:36 this morning.

“The regular SOP was put in play where we had a response of five vehicles. At this juncture I would want to say thanks to the hospital staff who would have done … firefighting via the use of the fire extinguishers…. We were able to bring the fire under control….” Wickham said.