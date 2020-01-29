Trial of accused in arson deaths set to begin

The trial of Gavin Graham, who is accused of burning a house which resulted in three persons dying, is set to commence this afternoon before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

A 12-member mixed jury was yesterday empanelled to hear the case, which on the first count states that Graham, on January 3rd, 2015, murdered Clifford Sampson in the course or furtherance of an arson.

In the other two counts, he is accused of killing N’kosi Abrams and Shawn Whyte, also in the course or furtherance of an arson.

About 20 witnesses are expected to testify.

The state’s case is being led by Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, in association with Senior State Counsel Tuanna Hardy and attorney Nafeeza Baig.

Meanwhile, Graham is being represented by attorney Ravindra Mohabir.