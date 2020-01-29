Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.

He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood took five wickets in South Africa’s first innings in the fourth test at the weekend the day after ordering room service in Root’s room.

“He’s brought me a big bill this weekend because he got five-for on the back of having room service in my room and so we’ve had to do it every night of the game since,” said Root before adding “and he’s a typical northern lad,” suggesting the portions were generous and the bill steep.

Just what was ordered Root and Wood would not reveal after England won the last test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday to clinch a 3-1 series success.

“We can’t, the nutritionist might be here,” the pair told reporters after Monday’s triumph.

“He’s been a good boy, he’s had spagbol (spaghetti bolonnaise),” said Root. “Maybe a burger,” added Wood.

Wood’s infectious personality has been a boon for the team, having missed out on test cricket for almost a year after surgery.

“He’s great for our dressing room, always full of energy,” added the England captain.

“When you’re looking for someone to pick the group up, he’s normally the man to say the right thing, or tell the wrong joke, that gets us in the right space to go out and deliever in these conditions.

“It’s great to see him back, enjoying his cricket and hitting a few sixes as well… which we’ve heard plenty about and I’m sure you have as well.”