Embrace`Mamba Mentality’

I’m not quite sure how many of the youngsters in the current West Indies Under – 19 team follow basketball or how much they know of Kobe Bryant but I’m certain they are aware of his recent passing and the depth of his iconic influence as an athlete; such is the reach of social media.

To put things into perspective, the juniors could do well with embracing Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ – that fearless and attractive championship flamboyance – when they come up against New Zealand today in the second quarter-final of the ongoing ICC Under – 19 World Cup in South Africa.

There is only one way for West Indies to play and it’s with that Caribbean flair and enterprising zeal which saw them coming out of Group ‘B’ atop the points table ahead of Australia who lost to India in the first quarter-finals (yesterday), England and Nigeria.