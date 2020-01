Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] clubs Eagles FC and Botofago have been issued with one-year suspensions for their non-participation in the UFDA year-end championships in Linden.

This was confirmed by Terrence Mitchell, President of the UDFA.

Mitchell, who also holds the portfolio of the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Executive Committee member, said that the two clubs have also been fined $50,000 apiece.