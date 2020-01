A 20-year-old carpenter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of a Coldingen, East Coast Demerara fisherman, who was stabbed to death more than a week ago.

Vivekanand Ram of Lusignan, ECD was not required to plead to the indictable charge which was read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 10th.