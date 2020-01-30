Children’s Mash Competition continues to impress

The Children’s Mash Competitions continued yesterday with Morgan’s Learning Centre taking home the winning trophy for their cover of Guyana’s national songs in the Choir segment and the Sophia Special School being the only competitor in the jingle competition.

The school choir which consisted of 25, was accompanied by an acoustic guitarist which added a smooth flow to their performance.

However, they were not the only show stoppers in the competition. The schools who competed against MLC were just as talented and creative when it came to their performances, such schools were Charlestown Secondary, Lodge Secondary, who opened the choir segment, and St. Joseph High School, who were very energetic when they performed folk songs and national songs while being accompanied by a Congo drum.