Man accused of sexual assault at Kamarang

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Kamarang last year was granted bail yesterday after he was charged with the offence.

Ryan Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the George-town Magistrate’s Court One and was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him The charge stated that on July 31st, 2019, at Kama-rang, Upper Mazaruni, Williams sexually assaulted a woman.

He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and will make his next court appearance on February 4th, 2020.