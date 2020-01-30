Ruimveldt duo charged with larceny from Royal Castle

Two former Royal Castle workers have been charged with larceny and released on bail.

Latisha Warding, 34, and Dasia Mcphoy, 38, of lot 19 ‘C’ Riverview, Ruimveldt, were separately charged in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday.

Warding was faced with two charges, both of which she pleaded not guilty to. It is alleged that between January 2, 2019 and March 4, 2019 at Royal Castle Guyana, at Hincks Street, Georgetown, being employed as a clerk of Royal Castle Guyana, she stole $1,066,148, property of Royal Castle Guyana. It was also alleged that between September 23, 2018 and September 27, 2018, while being a clerk employed by Royal Castle Guyana, she stole $142,220, property of Royal Castle Guyana.