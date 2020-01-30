Taxi driver accused of raping 12-year-old granted bail

A 49-year-old taxi-driver who is accused of raping a 12-year-old child was granted bail yesterday after he was charged with the offence in a city court.

Orlando Fraser, who was represented by Attorney Bernard DaSilva, was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it as read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One.

It is alleged that on June 10th, 2019, Fraser engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

According to information, on the day in question, he took her to his home, where he raped her. The child told her teacher what had happened and the matter was reported to the Child Protection Agency.

Fraser was granted bail in the sum of $270,000 and was told to make his next court appearance on February 3rd, 2020.