Witness recounts desperate bid to flee burning house

At the commencement of the trial of Gavin Graham who is accused of causing the death of three persons after allegedly setting their house ablaze, the sister of one of the victims tearfully recounted the tragedy.

On the witness stand yesterday afternoon before Justice Sandil Kissoon and the jury hearing the case, Candacey Buelow recalled the fiery death her sister Nizoge Abrams met on the night of January 2nd, 2015.

Graham has been accused of causing the death of Abrams, as well as Clifford Sampson and Shawn Whyte, by burning the Lot 6036 ‘C’ Field Sophia house in which the three persons lived.