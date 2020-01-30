Dear Editor,

I read with great sadness of the death of Mr. Bryn Pollard. He was, I believe, from my own experience, amongst the finest legal minds and men our country has ever had.

I had the enormous privilege of working with Mr. Pollard when I was intimately involved in helping to draft emergency Broadcast Legislation at a time when it was urgently needed. Not since then has the country benefitted from a Broadcast-ing Act nor an Authority nor Regulations which come near to meeting the demands of a free, open and democratic society.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento