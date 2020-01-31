Chuku-Liana, ‘Plant Man’ and their ‘Green Dreams’

Chuku-Liana Adams-Scott showers all of the credit for her passion for plants on her uncle, Francis ‘Garfield’ Boston, whose own obsession has earned him the sobriquet ‘Plant Man.’ Having fashioned the majority of his fifty three years around ‘the great outdoors’ and, Chuku says, having long arrived at a point where he has come to think of plants as “family,” ‘Plant Man’ is in the process of bequeathing a horticultural legacy to his favourite niece, who, for many years, had played the role of apprentice.

On paper, Green Dreams is a horticultural enterprise that seeks, in the fullness of time, to become a successful business. For Chuku, a woman who can engage you on her own intimacy with plants ad nauseam, it is a labour of love as well as the glue that binds herself and ‘Plant Man’ together. Their common pursuit has furnished him with a mission, no less, to have Green Dreams metamorphose into an outcome that will raise public appreciation for plants to greater heights.