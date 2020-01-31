Former murder-accused sues for $100M over six-year stay on remand

After spending six years on remand without a trial, former murder-accused Cloyd Harris has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the state for what he says was the loss of his liberty.

Apart from his detention during that period—2012 to 2019—, Harris (the applicant) argues that not only was his detention unlawful, but that there was a delay in him being afforded a trial within a reasonable time.

Against this background he is seeking several declarations from the High Court and orders in hopes of being compensated for what he contends was the unconstitutional deprivation of his liberty.