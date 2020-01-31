Police force has to be expanded

President David Granger yesterday said that during his proposed “Decade of Development” the Guyana Police Force (GPF) would be restructured and augmented to effectively respond to local and transnational crime as well as interpersonal violence.

As part of this hoped-for restructuring several units such as the Tactical Services Unit and the reestablished Aviation Unit will be tasked with providing service to hinterland communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Police Officers’ Annual Conference at State House, Granger noted that the number of Venezuelan migrants in Guyana currently outnumbers police officers at approximately five to one and stressed the Force’s personnel strength of about 4,600 is inadequate to offer they and other members of border communities sufficient protection.