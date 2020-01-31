Shuman, Leung challenging GECOM authority to strike them from candidate lists

One day before they must prove to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that they were not citizens of a foreign state on Nomination Day, Lenox Shuman and Valerie Leung are challenging the authority via which the commission is questioning them.

“GECOM has acted illegally. GECOM has no authority to remove any …candidates from the list,” Leung declared in a three-minute video on her party’s Facebook page.

She argues in the video message that Article 163 (1)(a) of Guyana’s constitution grants exclusive jurisdiction to the High Court to determine the eligibility of any candidate for membership of the National Assembly.