Change Guyana chooses Mishka Puran as replacement PM candidate

Change Guyana has chosen attorney, Mishka Puran, as its replacement prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming General and Regional Elections saying that her focus will be on women’s rights and empowerment.

“She believes in women’s empowerment and that of youth and it is why we feel that she should be the person,” Change Guyana Leader Robert Badal told Stabroek News, when contacted yesterday.

“Guyana needs women in leadership, they need youth in leadership and she encompasses both. It is an amazing precedent to set also because she was nominated by party executives and unanimously chosen,” he added.