Change Guyana PM candidate pledges specialised health care, e-registry for patients

Specialised health care, attractive salary packages for nurses and doctors, an e-registry of patient data and holding physicians accountable for malpractice are among the plans being mulled by Change Guyana should they be able to win or get into Parliament at the March 2nd elections, says Prime Ministerial (PM) Candidate, Mishka Puran.

Making her maiden speech last week as the party’s PM candidate, Puran, an attorney-at-law said the vision of Change Guyana is to deliver a better health care system.

“We have a failing health care system. As evidenced by our previous and present Presidents, Ministers and senior government officials, Guyana is not the place to be when you are truly ill. Imagine these people in government and senior positions have access to the best of what we have and reject it. What does that say to the common man? The average person does not have access to the best. She has access to the mediocre or the barely adequate,” Puran contended.