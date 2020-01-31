South Rupununi primary schools commissioned

Pupils of South Rupununi villages now have access to two fully equipped primary schools in Bashaizon and Achiwib.

These were commissioned yesterday by Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

Noting that the 47 students of Baishazon previously had to walk 9 km to school every morning and afternoon, Toshao, Sidwell Johnson remarked, “Now, that the school is here right, newly built, I’m very glad the children now will have better access to education.”