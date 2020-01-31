Skerritt appointed to MCC committee

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, has accepted an invitation to join the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) World Cricket Committee.

Skerritt, a former Cabinet minister in his native St Kitts and Nevis, was elected to the top post in CWI last March, replacing three-term incumbent Dave Cameron.

“Serving world cricket on such an important MCC committee, among such legendary former cricketers, is both a privilege and an honour,” said Skerritt.

“I will do all I can to ensure that my West Indies based perspective will always add value to the work of the MCC.”

Skerritt joins the committee along with former England Test captain Sir Alistair Cook, replacing West Indies fast bowler and well-known television commentator Ian Bishop, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan.

The MCC, which acts as an independent voice in cricket, meets twice a year to discuss significant matters relating to the game issues in the game. Sri Lanka will host the next meeting in March.

Committee chairman, Mike Gatting, said the body was pleased to have Skerritt’s involvement.

“We have been keen for some time to appoint a new representative from the West Indies and I am delighted that Ricky will be joining us,” said the former England captain.

“His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of the sport will also be advantageous to the committee.”

Skerritt will join the likes of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, spin legend Shane Warne and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also president of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI).