On January 29th 2020, Stabroek Sport published an article headlined ‘UDFA clubs suspended, fined in absentia’, which stated that the Upper Demerara Football Association (UFDA) had suspended and fined Eagles United and Botofago Football Clubs for one year and fined $50,000 each for their non-participation in the year-end competition.
Stabroek Sport wishes to issue an official retraction. The suspended club was in fact Blueberry Hill and not Botofago. Stabroek Sport apologizes to the members and supporters of Botofago Football Club for the aforementioned typographical error and possible damage the mistake could have caused.