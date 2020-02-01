Sports

One N Move, Dream Chasers clash in opening fixture

—Mocha Village Cup Streetball competition

Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney [left] hands over the sponsorship cheque to Ballers Entertainment PRO Clayton Reece.
Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney [left] hands over the sponsorship cheque to Ballers Entertainment PRO Clayton Reece.
By

The annual Mocha Village Cup’ Streetball Championship officially kicks off this evening at the Mocha Tarmac with 10 matches.

The opening match will pit One N Move against Dream Chasers from 19:00hrs with Money Hunters opposing Upsetters at 19:30hrs and Frontside playing Young Stars at 20:00hrs. At 20:30hrs, Church Boys will oppose Old Boys, Ballers Empire will engage Future Stars at 21:00hrs and Nelson Street will tackle Big Ballers at 21:30hrs.

The seventh match will pit Touches against Xtra Mature at 22:00hrs, with 2020 Winners opposing 6Boss at 22:30hrs. In the final two matches, Lack Ah Scene will engage Wild Ones from 23:00hrs and Hill Side will lock horns with Family at 23:30hrs.