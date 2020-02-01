Bob Marley showcase slated for Thursday

In celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birth anniversary and to promote local talent, Carib Feedback Productions presents a Bob Marley Showcase on Thursday, February 6, at the Pegasus Hotel Poolside.

Among the artistes and bands slated to perform are First Born and Irits Band, Small Man, Mario Keine, Tattoo Man, Sonja Royalty and the Yoruba Singers.

The first episode of a 13-part TV series titled “Tenement Yard” recently produced by Carib Feedback Productions has not yet been aired but should be a part of the National Communications Network’s programming by mid-month. Promotions for the series begin next week on NCN. The series was created with the support of the Department of Culture, Ministry of the Presidency and tells a story of a Guyanese man who has been living abroad for many years, returning home. Having had experience as a music producer, he is scouting for talent.