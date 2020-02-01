Traits extends casting call for Strut Le Labyrinthe

Traits Model Management has issued a second casting call for models who are interested in the upcoming Strut Le Labyrinthe to show up for auditions set for February 9.

Women are asked to take along heels and wear their hair in a pony or a bun away from their faces, which must be free of makeup. Solid colours can be worn, but black would be preferred.

No model, man or woman, should wear slippers, sandals or jewelry. Models under the age of 16 must receive permission from a parent. Models attached to other agencies are welcome.