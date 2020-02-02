PwC sets up firm here

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) today announced the launch of a new firm in Guyana.

The office is sited at the New Trafalgar Building, 165 Waterloo Street.

In an advertisement in today’s Sunday Stabroek, PwC said it will create new jobs and build local capacity here with the support of PwC professionals from throughout the Caribbean and further afield to provide professional services to local and international clients.

PwC’s announcement comes amid surging regional and international interest in business linkages here in the aftermath of ExxonMobil’s huge oil find offshore.

The PwC ad said that its services will include tax compliance and corporate secretarial services, advisory services such as forensics and digital and risk assurance services including internal audit and cyber security.

Angelique Bart, Managing Partner of PwC Guyana was quoted as saying “We have a strong history of supporting clients in Guyana and, as Guyanese myself, I am immensely proud of the country’s expected economic growth…”

Co-Territory Leader for PwC Guyana, Brian A. Hackett was quoted as saying that “Having worked with clients in Guyana over many years it’s clear there is a growing demand for the breadth of services that PwC provides”.

Frazer Lindsay, CEO of PwC Caribbean Region Ltd said that “Having a physical presence here will strengthen our ability to support our local and international clients as they deliver on their growth and development plans”.