Jamaica NCB Financial Group to enter Guyana market

(Jamaica Gleaner) NCB Financial Group Limited, NCBFG, is taking steps to enter Guyana, likely through its ­investment banking unit.

The Jamaican banking conglomerate has been eyeing a deal to finance oil development in Guyana, just as the South American country and Caricom member was joining the ranks of oil-exporting economies, with its first shipment last month.

NCB Financial is yet to decide whether it will enter the market there through acquisition, or as a greenfield operation via a subsidiary, or take a more “novel approach”. The latter may be a reference to some sort of partnership or coalition, but the banking group’s executives were sparse on details at NCB Financial’s annual general meeting on Friday.