A forty-four- year-old labourer was yesterday morning fatally stabbed by his drinking mate after an argument ensued as they were on their way home and the suspect has been arrested.

The dead man has been identified as Winford Jacob, a labourer of Bonking Sand Road, Soesdyke. East Bank Demerara and Blueberry Hill, Linden.

Police in a statement last night that the alleged murder occurred on the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD yesterday morning at approximately 2.30.