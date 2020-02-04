Fugitive jailed for robbery conviction after being nabbed on wounding charge

A man who went into hiding after being sentenced for robbery was yesterday ordered to begin serving his time after he was brought to a city court on a separate charge of wounding.

Shadrack King, 23, called ‘Mark King,’ appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was charged with unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that on December 7th, 2019, at Mowasi Landing, Region Eight, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Steve Morrison with intent to maim, disfigure or cause actual grievous bodily harm.