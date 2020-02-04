Lack of access to cops, courts highlighted

The lack of access to justice in indigenous communities was yesterday highlighted by female toshaos and village representatives, who bemoaned having to travel long distances in order to make reports to police and attend court.

The issue was among several raised when a two-day “Indigenous Women Leaders Conference” began yesterday at the Grand Coastal Hotel. It is being hosted by the Canadian High Commission in collaboration with the Canadian Executive Service Organisation (CESO) and the National Toshaos Council.

It is being held under the theme “Equipping Indigenous Women with Tools for Success.”