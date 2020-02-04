East Coast brush aside East Bank

In the opening round of the Under-15 Inter-Association tournament, East Coast humbled East Bank with a nine-wicket victory at the Lusignan Community Center yesterday.

East Bank won the toss and elected to bat first and were bundled out for 43 in 32.1 overs. In reply East Coast raced to 44 for one in 14.1 overs.

With 14 extras being gifted to East Bank, none of their batsmen reached double figures as established under-15 player, Nicholas Sheopersaud picked up two wickets for just a single run. He was supported by Sohil Gangaram and Alex Datterdin with identical figures.

In reply, Josh Alves piloted the chase with an unbeaten 23, decorated with one boundary. He lost his opening partner, Tularam Chintamani for just five but went on to lead his side over the line with an unbroken 32-run stand alongside Sheopersaud who made nine not out.

The tournament continues tomorrow with East Bank battling West Demerara at Everest Cricket Club and East Coast facing Georgetown at Lusignan.