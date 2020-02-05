Oil and gas course attracts 800 applicants

Director, Department of Energy, Dr Mark Bynoe on Monday congratulated 800 applicants registered in an inaugural Oil and Gas e-Learning training courses for capitalising on the opportunity to obtain training and certification in the petroleum sector.

The course is being run by the Ministry of Education’s Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) and PetroEd.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Bynoe made the remarks at the orientation exercise for the first cohort of trainees, which was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal.