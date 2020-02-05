Hetmyer must dominate Regional four-day competition

Following Shimron Hetmyer’s exclusion from the West Indies One-Day side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, veteran cricket commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira says that the batsman must return to the West Indies championships and dominate.

“He must show his hunger to get back to the top by dominating the Regional four-day tournament,” Perreira stated.

Rovman Powell and Darren Bravo were both recalled to the West Indies side after outstanding performances in the Regional Super50 while it is reported that Hetmyer and Evin Lewis were dropped because they failed to meet the new fitness requirements of Cricket West Indies.