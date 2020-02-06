Bail for poultry farmer charged with lumber fraud

A 39-year-old poultry farmer who was accused of stealing the money he was entrusted with to deliver lumber was granted bail yesterday after he was charged with the offence.

Jason Cleffi appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Five and denied the charge after it was read to him.

The charge stated that between October 18th, 2016 and March 30th, 2017, at Georgetown, being solely entrusted with $80,000 by Dereck Sookram to deliver 90,000 BM of Crabwood lumber, Cleffi fraudulently misappropriated the said funds.

The prosecutor did not object to bail but asked that conditions be attached to bail should it be granted.

Meanwhile, Cleffi told the court that he always cooperated with the police.

He was granted $150,000 bail by Magistrate McGusty and was told to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters every Friday at 09:00. The matter was subsequently adjourned until February 26.