Over 1,000 Aishalton residents gain access to potable water

Some 1,125 residents of the village of Aishalton in Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) are now benefitting from access to potable water with the completion of a new $25 million water supply system.

Aishalton Village is located in the Deep South of the Rupununi Savannah approximately four hours from the town of Lethem.

According to a Guyana Water Inc (GWI) release, the new water supply system was commissioned on Sunday, February 2, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock.