Fort St men charged with wounding each other at car wash

Two men charged with wounding each other were granted bail after they both took turns to explain their side of the matter to a City Magistrate.

Miguel Wilkinson, 26, and Leon Grumble, 33, of Lot 25 Fort Street, Kingston were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty yesterday when they professed their innocence of wounding charges read to them.

Wilkinson was charged with maliciously wounding Grumble, with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, on January 31, at Kingston, Georgetown. While Grumble was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Wilkinson on the same day at the same location.