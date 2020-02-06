Ballot papers due to arrive today

According to the members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) the secretariat is “on top of” preparations for the holding of the March 2,2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE).

“Ballots are arriving on Thursday. The OLE (Official List of Electors) is out and being distributed. Persons whose names were moved around on the voters list are being sent letters so that they will know where to vote and polling places have been identified,” government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters following Tuesday’s statutory meeting.

Opposition-nominated Commissioner Robeson Benn, also indicated that the commission has met with the observer teams from the European Union and two senior observers from the Commonwealth Secretariat.