Sentenced to life for the 2017 murder of a vagrant, Shawn Harris has lodged an appeal with the Guyana Court of Appeal through which he is challenging his conviction and sentence which he contends is too severe.

His matter will be heard by the Guyana Court of Appeal at a date to be fixed.

Late last year the 31-year-old was convicted by a jury for murdering Sunil Singh, called ‘Grey,’ on February 5th, 2017, at Owen Street, Kitty.