CARICOM Chair confident in Guyanese electorate

Following meetings with various stakeholders, Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has expressed confidence in the Guyanese electorate ahead of the March 2,2020 General and Regional Elections.

“We have every confidence in the Guyanese people that they will resolve their determinations and decisions in a way that will inure to the benefit of the people of this country. I think everyone knows that a peaceful election is in the interest of everyone,” she told reporters at a press conference held at the CARICOM Secretariat on Monday.

Mottley noted that CARICOM will have a team, as will many others, present on the ground during that elections.