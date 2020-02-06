No bail for miner found on Princes St with illegal gun

A miner was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Trevor Bruce, 28, was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates Court Five to answer to the charge.

It is alleged that on January 25, 2020, at Princes Street, George-town, Bruce had a 9 mm pistol in his possession when he was not a holder of a firearm licence.

He denied the charge after it was read to him.

Prosecutor Delon Sullivan objected to bail being granted before stating that police saw when Bruce threw an object out of a car when he saw police ranks approaching him. He said the police subsequently retrieved the object and discovered that it was a firearm. The Magistrate remanded Bruce to prison and told him to make his next court appearance on February 26, 2020.