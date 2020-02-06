Man remanded over ganja found in hat

A labourer is now a remanded prisoner after police say he had 65 grammes of cannabis in his possession at Popekai Landing, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

Murphy Scotland, 30, was denied bail after he was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday and read a charge which states that on January 31, 2020, at Popekai Landing, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, he had 65 grammes of cannabis for trafficking in his possession.

Scotland was represented by attorney Paul Fung-A-Fat, who told court that his client was innocent of the offence. Fung-A-Fat said that his client denied ownership of the suspected narcotic and added that there were three other occupants in the house where the cannabis was found.