Guard jailed for Lacytown break and enter, larceny

A security guard was yesterday sentenced to nine months imprisonment after he told a court that he did not know the items he was transporting were stolen.

Marlon Persaud, who has been convicted twice before for robbery and malicious wounding, was yesterday jailed for a break and enter and larceny charge. The sentence was handed down by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in her Georgetown Courtroom. It is alleged that on February 4, 2020, at South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, he broke and entered the business place of Ellie Doolall and stole an electric fan, valued $8,000 and a water dispenser, valued $45,000.