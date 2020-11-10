Tailor man’s’ lawyer continues to argue against life sentence for murder at Mahaica -judge’s summation at centre of attention

While convicted killer Dhupaul Singh argues that the sentence of life imposed against him with a possibility of parole after 25 years is severe, the Director of Public Prosecutions has defended the sentence, arguing that when one considers the aggravating factors, the sentence is justified.

Following his conviction for murder back in 2016, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow had imposed the life sentence on Singh, ordering that he was only to be considered eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.

A jury had found him guilty of the September 2nd, 2014 murder of Mahaica farmer Balkissoon.