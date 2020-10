Sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 chopping death of a man whom he claimed provoked him and over which he said he retaliated in self defence, Dhupaul Singh has appeal-ed his sentence which he says is severe.

Following his conviction back in 2016, Singh in his notice of appeal contended, too, that the trial judge had erred in law in the directions given on provocation.

Singh’s appeal comes up for hearing at 10 this morning before the Guyana Court of Appeal.